Sooke RCMP seize drugs, machete, pepper spray

Sooke RCMP seized cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, prescription pills, $6,000 cash, a machete and pepper spray during a bust June 15. (Courtesy of Sooke RCMP)

Sooke RCMP seized drugs, cash and weapons from a man Tuesday after witnessing a drug deal.

Officers were in the area of Evergreen Mall on Sooke Road engaging in a pro-active drug investigation when they saw the deal. They proceeded to arrest one man for possession of a controlled substance and, after searching him, found weapons and cash on him as well.

In total, officers seized cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, prescription pills, $6,000 cash, a large machete and pepper spray.

Last month, Sooke RCMP also made a drug and weapons bust, seizing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, a hatchet, brass knuckles and a machete, among other things. They say it is part of their ongoing focus on targeting drug dealers.

