Sooke RCMP searching for two people, reported missing on Sept. 10

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing people.
On Sept. 10, RCMP received a report of two missing people, Alannah Logan, 20, and Beau Santuccione, 32, who were last seen at the Sooke Shelter on Otter Point Road.
Both are Caucasian, but it is unknown what they may be wearing. They are likely traveling together.
Officers have patrolled extensively in an effort to locate the missing pair and are looking to the public for any information that may assist in that search.
The pair may be camping in the area or in Victoria.
Their families are concerned for their wellbeing.
If you have any information on either person’s location you’re asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.
