Sooke power outage affects 2,000 customers Friday afternoon

About 2,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Sooke Friday afternoon. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

According to the BC Hydro outage map, power has been off south of Young Lake Road and west of Phillips Road since 3:45 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria as an “intense Pacific low pressure system” tracks towards Vancouver Island.

According to the warning, “very strong” southwest winds of70 km/h are expected to develop near the Juan De Fuca Strait early Friday evening. Winds are expected to ease late overnight as the system moves into Washington.

Environment Canada said high winds can toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Residents are advised to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

