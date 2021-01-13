The Sooke Potholes are closed until further notice. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Potholes closed again due to weather

Downed powerlines, fallen trees prevent access

  • Jan. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The Sooke Potholes are closed for the second time in less than two weeks due to a weather event.

For public safety, due to downed trees and power lines, access to the Sooke Potholes will remain closed until further notice.

People are also advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing Sooke River and its unstable banks.

The District will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates, as available, through the district website and Twitter account.

