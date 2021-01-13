Sooke Potholes closed again due to weather

The Sooke Potholes are closed until further notice. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Potholes are closed for the second time in less than two weeks due to a weather event.

For public safety, due to downed trees and power lines, access to the Sooke Potholes will remain closed until further notice.

For public safety, due to adverse conditions including downed trees and power lines, access to the #sooke Potholes will remain closed until further notice during the current weather event, read more: https://t.co/0JSxuw9gZw @crd_bc pic.twitter.com/HEuLuOT9IH — SookeCa (@SookeCa) January 13, 2021

People are also advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing Sooke River and its unstable banks.

The District will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates, as available, through the district website and Twitter account.

RELATED: Sooke Potholes temporarily closing due to weather

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke News Mirror