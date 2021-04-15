Food trucks can begin operating on May 1 in three Sooke parks: Ed Macgregor, Broomhill Playground, and John Phillips Memorial Park (weekends only). (Pixabay)

Sooke open for food truck pilot project

Applications open April 15, program begins May 1

  • Apr. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Food vendors, it is time to get your trucks in a row.

Sooke starts taking applications from vendors on April 15, as part of the food trucks pilot program. The trucks can begin operating in parks on May 1 in three parks: Ed Macgregor, Broomhill Playground, and John Phillips Memorial Park (weekends only). Municipal staff have identified Whiffin Spit as a potential future location.

“Municipalities have great success with permitting food trucks to vend their product in municipal parks. Staff believe residents and visitors of the District of Sooke would welcome the opportunity to purchase food from vendors. Permitting food trucks in select parks may draw more people to the parks and have them remain in the parks longer,” says a report to council.

Owners of food truck businesses in the Sooke region will be given preference in the pilot project.

For more information on how to apply, visit sooke.ca.

