Sooke man hopes to form group to push four-laning of Sooke Road

Gordon Stewart said now is the time to finish the project

A local man is pushing for the completion of four lanes on the entire length of Sooke Road from Langford to Sooke, and wants to form a group to lobby the provincial government.

Gordon Stewart, who has written numerous letters to editor on the subject, said now is the time to finish the project.

“It’s no use throwing good money away on the road for minor improvements,” Stewart said. “It would be better to put the money into the four lanes.”

The idea to four-lane the entire length of Sooke Road has been around for more than 25 years. The District of Sooke has a report in its archives written by engineering firm Willis Cunliffe Tait deatiling a four-lane option.

And there’s no lack of support for the four-lane idea.

Two years ago, several local politicians, including Langford Mayor Stew Young, backed a four lane plan when the province announced a study of Highway 14.

However, when that plan was presented to the provincial government, Premier John Horgan said he wanted more details. The report is expected back this spring.

If you’re interested in forming a lobby group on Highway 14, please contact Gordon Stewart at 250-642-5702.

