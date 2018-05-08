Sooke hosts open house for pedestrian crossing

The District of Sooke is inviting the public to provide feedback on the proposed Demamiel Creek pedestrian crossing.

The project, which is in the planning stage, will connect the Sunriver community with the side of the river to the town-side of Sooke.

That work is part of efforts that will complete the Sun Run Trail connecting Poirier School to the Sunriver area and Sooke River park lands.

The open house takes place Wednesday, May 16 at SEAPARC from 4 to 7 p.m.

The project, which is estimated to cost about $54,500, is part of ongoing efforts to improve Sooke’s trail systems. Plans include the Stickleback Trail connecting Galloping Goose Regional Trail at Kirby Road to the Sooke Centre and Broom Hill, and the Sea Walk Trail that will connect the town centre with the Rotary Pier.