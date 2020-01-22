Sooke homeowners face 6.58% tax hike

It looks like Sooke homeowners will have to dig a little deeper next year to pay their property taxes to Municipal Hall.

District councillors will unveil their 2020 budget today (Jan. 22) at an open house at Municipal Hall from 2 to 8 p.m.

Municipal staff are recommending a tax increase of 6.58 percent.

The proposed tax hike is in line with the strategic priorities set by councillors.

“We need to create opportunities for the public to come out and speak and share their thoughts (on the budget),” acting mayor Jeff Bateman said.

“I’m very interested in what people have to say.”

Sooke is the second fastest growing community in B.C.

“Those unseen benefits of a budget are always a challenge, but we need to set the stage to prepare the community for that growth,” Bateman said.

