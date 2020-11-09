Sooke gets $2.9 million for COVID-19 economic recovery

Funding part of the $540 million of joint federal and provincial spending announced in September

The District of Sooke will receive $2.9-million through the province’s Safe Restart Grant program aimed at COVID-19 relief.

The funding is part of the $540 million of joint federal and provincial spending announced by the B.C. government in September. The grant was provided to assist with increased operating costs and lower revenue due to COVID‐19.

“It’s more money than we expected,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

“I’m very pleased the federal and provincial governments recognize and work with local governments to come up with the funds.”

Tait said district staff is still looking for more details on how the money can be spent and expects some of it to be used to keep municipal property taxes down.

According to a Union of B.C. Municipalities press release, the funding can support facility reopening and operational costs along with local emergency response.

Funding details are still being developed for additional funding through the Safe Restart Agreement.

RELATED: B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter