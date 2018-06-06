Sooke Fire Rescue respond to multiple car incidents

Sooke Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night, where a driver crashed into a utility pole.

The incident took place in the 1300 block of Gillespie Road at 6:30 p.m., after the vehicle swerved off the road and into the ole. The pole, along with the power lines, fell on top of the car.

Only one person was involved in the crash, and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

B.C. Hydro arrived on scene and restored the power by approximately 11 p.m.

As a result of last night’s crash, some utility lines were hanging too low Wednesday morning, and a large vehicle ripped a line down while passing by.

“There was no vehicle at the scene when we arrived, so they may not have even noticed,” said Sooke Fire Rescue Capt. Cam Norris-Jones.

This caused the power lines to swing and slap together, blowing a breaker and leaving 1,106 customers without power.

B.C. Hydro restored the power by approximately 11:30 a.m., but Telus still has work to do in order to fix the utility lines.

Meanwhile, another motor vehicle incident took place earlier in the day Tuesday, around noon, when a black Tesla struck the side of the Sooke Royal Bank.

The elderly driver was shaken up, but otherwise no one was injured in the incident, and the building was only damaged on a part of the wall at the rear of the building.