Sooke eyes ban on single-use plastics

Sooke is looking at a ban on single-use plastic bags.

Sooke councillors directed municipal staff to draw up a proposed bylaw following a presentation from Transition Sooke on Monday night that suggested Sooke take action against single-use plastic bags.

As of July 1, Victoria businesses are no longer permitted to provide their customers with single-use plastic bags, as part of the city’s new checkout bag regulation bylaw, making it the first municipality in Greater Victoria to ban plastic bags. Other places such as Seattle and Vancouver are also taking similar steps, by banning things like straws and plastic utensils, as well as plastic bags.

“I think now is timely because of the impact we see plastic has on the planet,” said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait. “There is so much plastic in the world, and we say we care about the environment, so I think taking this step is necessary.”

Councillors said they are likely to follow a bylaw model similar to what Victoria has, but will also look at what other communities have done, to find out what’s successful and what isn’t when banning single-use plastics.

“We know other places already doing this, so we won’t be reinventing the wheel,” said Tait, adding that implementing the bylaw will be a process, and there will be a lot of time for public consultation, to gather feedback and concerns from residents.

“We will learn what is working in communities, and customize a bylaw that is practical for Sooke.”

