Sooke crash leaves two people trapped in car with injuries

Pair taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A crash involving one vehicle left two people trapped this afternoon in Sooke.

The accident took place on Sooke Road, near 17 Mile Pub House.

Two people were freed by Sooke Fire Rescue firefighters and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Icy road conditions and glaring sun are likely the cause of the crash, said Fire Chief Kenn Mount.

Traffic remains backed up in both directions.

Mount is urging all drivers to drive with care in icy, cold conditions.

No further information has been given out at this time.