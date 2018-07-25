Sooke council to sell road right-a-way

The District of Sooke is selling its undeveloped Soule Road right-of-way to local property owners for $20,000.

Councillors gave the first three readings to a bylaw, and municipal staff will now begin advertising the road closure and the disposition of land before final approval.

The right-of-way has not been used in more than 100 years. Future road construction would not be practical due to the Sooke River floodplain, according to a staff report.

And although the right-of-way leading to the Sooke River was identified as a preferred crossing for a pedestrian bridge, in 2015, council removed the crossing as an option.