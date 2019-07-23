Sooke council seeks ideas in tribute to former councillor

Coun. Brenda Parkinson with her husband Stewart. Parkinson died on June 28. (Contributed)

Sooke councillors are considering proposals to honour Brenda Parkinson.

Parkinson, a former district counsellor, died June 28 of cancer. She was 63.

On Monday, Sooke council asked for a report from municipal staff to identify projects that would honour Parkinson in the community.

So far, there’s no shortage of ideas.

Mayor Maja Tait is floating a plan to place a large plaque honouring Parkinson next to an as-yet-built gazebo or pavilion in John Phillips Memorial Park.

A report recommends a gazebo or pavilion be built near the park’s pond.

It’s an idea that’s caught on with at least one member of council.

“I think this is a great way to do it, while respecting the wishes of Brenda and her family,” Coun. Ebony Logins said.

Other ideas considered throughout the community include naming a fire truck after Parkinson, and planting trees and gardens.

Parkinson did not want a formal celebration of life, but Tait said it’s still important to remember the former councillor’s legacy.

The first step in marking the legacy is a tree planting ceremony at John Phillips Park on Aug. 6, which Premier John Horgan will attend.

District staff is expected to have its report done by early fall, and Tait said new projects would likely not occur until the new budget cycle is complete in the new year.

“Grieving can be so reactive,” Tait said. “So this let’s us pause for a moment and think it through.”

Parkinson was elected a district councillor in 2005, 2014 and 2018.

