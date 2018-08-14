Sooke council green lights funds for sculpture

A local group is chipping away at raising funds to build a sculpture in honour of the RCMP.

“It is going to be expensive, it’s going to be a long process, and it is going to be difficult, but we are going to do it,” said Sooke resident Rosanne Day, organizer of the project.”The statue will represent every type of working officer that we have, and it is intended to demonstrate our appreciation, support, and be a permanent reminder of our gratitude.”

The group has raised $11,700 so far towards the project, $5,000 of which was granted by Sooke council on Monday, Aug. 13. They plan to continue applying for grants, as well as seek donations from the community.

After the death of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett in 2016, and recent vandalism in Sooke saying harsh words towards the police, the group believes police officers weren’t getting the recognition they deserve for their unwavering dedication.

“We need a bigger and louder voice than the person who thought it was a good idea to spray paint “F” the police on Wadams Way recently,” Day said.

“We need to create a positive message for police because they deserve one, and we need to give recognition they do not have to die for.

The statue is still in the planning stages, as the group still has to fundraise for the project, with a total budget estimated at $88,000. The aim is to start building within a year, and it should take four to six months to complete, Day said.

The $78,000 life-size statue will be made of copper, and is planned to be made by Saanich artist Nathan Smith, who also made the Terry Fox sculpture at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, and the Homecoming navy sculpture at the Inner Harbour in Victoria.

The group is also creating a book where people are encouraged to share positive messages to officers. They will present the book to Sooke officers once the sculpture is finished.

To contribute, contact Rosanne Day at 778-533-2222.