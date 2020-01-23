Sooke boardwalk reopens to public

Sooke’s marine boardwalk, between Ed Macgregor Park and the Rotary Pier, has been reopened after a brief closure.

The boardwalk was closed last week after a tree fell on the structure during a windstorm.

Temporary railings were installed to ensure public safety and allow for pedestrian access while permanent repairs are completed.

RELATED: Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

“I’m pleased to see the marine boardwalk has been reopened quickly, allowing residents and visitors to take advantage of this wonderful community asset,” Deputy mayor Jeff Bateman said.

“Council has identified increased trail infrastructure as a strategic priority, and we look forward to even more opportunities to explore our beautiful natural environment with the upcoming expansion of our urban trail network.”

The District of Sooke has begun installation of directional signage for three main trail systems that connect pedestrian infrastructure throughout the community.

Planned routes include the Stickleback Trail, the Sun Run, and the Sea Walk Trail, the latter of which will connect the marine boardwalk with Sooke’s town centre.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter