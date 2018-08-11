Sonic the Hedgehog movie casting call in Ladysmith next week

Film to hire 100 people as extras to play role of 'townsfolk'

The search is on for extras to appear in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie being filmed in Ladysmith next month.

Casting for the Paramount film set for release in November 2019 will take place next weekend at the Frank Jameson Community Centre.

The town has been buzzing in recent weeks with production staff from the film carving out plans for the First Avenue shoot over several days in September.

The paid roles are for ‘townsfolk’ from the fictional town of Green Hills and anyone interested is asked to bring along their clothing measurements as well as height and weight details.

“We will be looking for around a 100 people, mostly adults of all ages and ethnicities, to depict the population of our town in the story,” casting representative Andrea Brown told the Chronicle.

“At the casting call we will meet them and take a photo of each person and we will ask them to fill out a short profile sheet with their contact details and sizes, height weight, and clothing sizes.”

The Sonic film stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the blue untouchable hedgehog. It is being directed by Jeff Fowler.

The film’s plot is about a police officer in Green Hills (Ladysmith) who helps Sonic evade capture from the government.

People will also be asked to set up an online profile which can be done ahead of time at www.bcfcasting.com.

“This is a free website service available to anyone who would like to work in Film in the B.C. area and keeps all their information in one place,” Brown noted.

Anyone who cannot attend the casting call can still visit the website and create a profile to still be considered as an extra for the film.

All children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult to apply.

The casting call takes place on Saturday, Aug. 18 from noon-6 p.m. and Sunday ,Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.