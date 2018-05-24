Sometimes you just have to say C’est La Vie

Decadent French wedding is the setting of this month's Kitchen Stove Film

This month’s Kitchen Stove Film offering is C’est La Vie directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache.

This month’s Kitchen Stove Film offering takes audiences behind the scenes of an extravagant 17th century French palace.

Directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache the film C’est La Vie is an energetic tale that follows Max (Jean-Pierre Bacri), a grumbling event planner who wants out of the business after decades of working with thrifty couples at the expense of his sanity.

The film shows Thurs., May 24 with run times 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Landmark 7 Cinema.

The current wedding Max is planning is extravagant and the film follows him as he tries to work with his bumbling staff to pull it all off.

As with any wedding, not everything goes quite as planned and the cast of characters frantically works backstage and front of house to do whatever is necessary to maintain appearances.

Max’s oft-repeated motto is, “We need to adapt” and he believes it. And you know what they say…C’est la vie!

The film is french subtitled and run time is 115 minutes.

The cast includes Gille Lellouche, Jean-Paul Rouve, Suzanne Clément and Alban Ivanov. !

Tickets will be sold at the Penticton Art Gallery -and The Book Shop – 242 Main Street (250-492-6661). There will be limited tickets available at the theatre.

The Kitchen Stove Film Series is an initiative of the Penticton Art Gallery. Broadening the definition of the visual arts to include the medium of film, the series aims to inspire, challenge, educate and entertain while showcasing excellence in the cinematic arts.

