Something for everybody at Esquimalt Ribfest

Jake Whittle of Hucklebellys putting their famous sauce on the chicken. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

There’s something for everybody at the Esquimalt Ribfest.

Taking place at Bullen Park until Sunday, six of the top barbecuers in North America have been cooking up finger-licking ribs to the backdrop of live music since Friday.

Pat the pig, a 25-foot inflatable hog in a chef hat is also on site.

All funds earned at the front gate will go to the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School.

A kid zone with a play area and bubble soccer is also set up for little ones.

Tom Woods, organizer of the festival, said he’s hoping to break a record with sales this weekend.

“There’s something for everybody,” Woods said. “You can have a beer and some wonderful ribs and your kids can have a blast…we’ve got supervisors watching them.”

The rain held out on Saturday for the festival, which was getting busier throughout the day.

Ribfest continues Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The kid zone is open until 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

