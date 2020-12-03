Someone in Chilliwack is set to win a car in a Christmas Give-Away

Fill out an application online with Wilma's Transition Society until Dec. 14

Some lucky individual in Chilliwack will be on the receiving end of a Christmas car.

Wilma’s Transition Society, in partnership with Murray Auto Group and Hub International, is seeking nominations for their 2020 Christmas Give-away.

“This year we were generously gifted a 2006 Saturn Ion, four-door sedan, from a member of our community,” said Jayme Clifford, event and fundraising co-ordinator for Wilma’s.

Wilma’s will be choosing a winner from all the submissions they receive and giving the vehicle away on Dec. 22.

All repairs, maintenance and detailing will be covered by Murray Honda Chilliwack with $1,000 in insurance from HUB International. The Christmas car even comes with a Christmas dinner donated by Marlissa Frank Realty.

Nominate yourself or someone who could truly benefit from receiving this 2006 vehicle. To be considered, an application must be filled out online under the ‘Christmas Give-Away’ tab on the website at www.wilmastransitionsociety.org

They’ll be accepting nominations from the Chilliwack area until Dec. 14.

For more details call 604-824-0939 or email j.clifford@wilmas.org

Wilma’s Transition Society is a non-profit organization dedicated solely to providing services, support & education to women and their children who are victims of family violence.

