Someone crashed into the Abbotsford News building

Fence, light post left in the wake of plow that crashed into News building

A plow that crashed into the side of the Abbotsford News building left a battered fence and a knocked-over streetlight in its wake.

BRAKING NEWS!

It’s not everyday a story comes crashing into the newsroom.

But sometime overnight, this story did just that, in the form of a stray plow, making a difficult case for this reporter to be a *ahem* neutral observer.

The first hint that something was wrong were the two sections of fencing laid neatly on the pavement to the east of the building. (For the record, those should be upright and attached to the rest of the fence.)

Nearby, a pair of tire tracks lead from Sumas Way and through the newly created hole in the fence. Among the casualties, a streetlamp lay in the ditch in the wake of the tire tracks.

This just in: a car. — Richard Dettman (@rwdettman) March 8, 2019

After driving over a few metres of pavement, the plow crashed into the side of the building, punching in the wall of the newsroom and knocking over a cabinet – though, kindly missing another cabinet containing camera gear.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

