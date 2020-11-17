Some Telus customers without service in Bella Coola, Hagensborg

A third party working in the area accidentally severed a fibre, crews are on site

Telus customers in the Bella Coola and Hagensborg area have been without service since around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Telus image)

Telus customers in the Hagensborg and Bella Coola area have been without service after a third-party doing work unrelated to Telus accidentally cut through the fibre line somewhere between Williams Lake and Anahim Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“Some customers will have disrupted service as a result, but we have crews on site and a replacement cable is on its way from Prince George,” said Liz Sauve, media spokesperson for Telus.

Crews anticipate the work will be restored by very early in the morning Wednesday, Nov. 18, she told the Tribune.

A reader from Bella Coola said residents have been without internet, cellular or long distance since about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Williams Lake Tribune