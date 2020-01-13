Some snow, wind chill to -14 expected overnight in Greater Victoria

Sylvia Pollard, Sage Castellas, Adrane Pollard and Kim Rubymoon take August for a walk in the snow at Cedar Hill. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A series of disturbances are set to bring more snow to the south coast this week according to Environment Canada.

Outflow winds will continue to drive cold arctic air into the area through much of the week, according to a weather alert issued Monday around 2 p.m. Environment Canada. Over the next few days, a series of disturbances are expected affect the south coast.

Snow is expected in areas from Nanaimo to Qualicum Beach, southern Texada Island, and Half Moon Bay to Sechelt overnight and on Tuesday.

Locally, flurries of about 2 cm along with wind and a wind chill dropping the feel to – 14 is expected overnight.

A second system should reach the south coast Tuesday evening and affect a more widespread area than the first, with snow is expected for much of the night. Mainland arctic outflow winds reaching the eastern coast of Vancouver Island will create the potential for increased snowfall. The region could see 5 to 10 cm of snow Tuesday.

A third system is on the horizon for Thursday night surrounded by a fair degree of uncertainty around how it might impact the south coast. Meanwhile much of the province is under special weather, arctic outflow or extreme cold weather alerts.

However, the federal forecast system also says Victoria should expect rain as early as Wednesday.