Some resolutions for Princeton in 2018

Now that everyone is lolling on the post-Christmas couch, bellies full and credit cards maxed out, it is time to cast an eye towards the New Year.

What promises are you making to yourself?

According to Time Magazine the most often professed – and subsequently broken – New Year’s resolutions are:

• Lose weight and get fit

• Quit smoking

• Learn something new

• Eat healthier and diet

• Get out of debt and save money.

Yeah. That all sounds really hard.

These are worthy aspirations for any month and any season, but they are inarguably big-ticket goals.

It is no wonder these plans usually hit the dirt by January 3.

Yet the need is quite real. All a reflection on the New Year really shows us is that we want to live better lives. We want to be happier.

The best advice is this: Think big but start small.

Following are a few suggestions for the residents of Princeton BC, about how they might have a happy and fulfilling 2018 right in their own backyards.

• Make a point of visiting the library. During this past year our local institution was fortunate enough to acquire the services of head librarian Paula Shackleton. This woman is very actually blowing dust off the shelves and serving up a wide variety of new and engaging programs for the community. In a few short months she has organized author events, public readings, and hands on training sessions for various literary skills. She demonstrates a genuine passion for improving peoples’ lives through culture and connection.

So attend one of the library’s intimate events, or just walk through the door one day and browse for a book. Maybe you could sit at the puzzle table by the window and place a few pieces, or use the computers if you don’t have one at home.

• Visit the Princeton Museum. (Are you picking up on our theme?) It’s a sad truth that people in any community will walk daily straight past an attraction or an asset that others will drive hundreds of miles to visit. Have a chat with the museum’s new manager Terry Malanchuk, who brings his own vivacious drive to Princeton’s past.

• Attend a concert in the park sponsored by the Princeton Arts Council, or one of their very successful pub concerts that are held through out the year.

• Buy a ticket for a Posse game. Great sport, great team, and just about every person in the arena is on the same side.

• Check out the Princeton Legion during any one of its events. There’s karaoke, bingo, trivia nights, poker, meat draws, entertainment, dinners and barbecues and much more. You will meet the nicest people. You will find things in common with them.

And that is really the foundation of this New Year’s message.

Time to get off Facebook, get off the couch, go outside and get to know the rest of Princeton and enjoy it.

We are not even asking you to VOLUNTEER (although that would nice too).

Just put yourself out there and make some connections.

You will live a better life. And you will be happier.

– AD