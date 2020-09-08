Some recreational services resume, as Cowichan’s Fuller Lake Arena reopens

Fuller Lake Arena reopened Tuesday for sports organizations to access the facility again and schedule ice times.

The Municipality of North Cowichan, along with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Town of Ladysmith, and the City of Duncan have been working on a collaborative plan to gradually resume recreational services and reopen facilities across the Cowichan Valley under guidelines provided by the BC Recreation and Parks Association, the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Health Officer.

“We are so excited to open our doors and have community user groups resume some of their regular activities,” stated North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring. “The plan that staff have put forward to reopen the arena is highly focused on maintaining the safety of staff and patrons and takes a practical approach to slowly expanding services over time.”

Staff members are strictly adhering to the necessary COVID-19 restrictions to protect the health and safety of all staff and patrons. As a result, the facility will initially only be open to user groups such as the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association and the Fuller Lake Skating Club.

However, by late fall, staff is anticipating resuming municipally-run learn to skate programs, public skating sessions and adult drop-in hockey.

In preparation for welcoming patrons back to the arena, the ice has been installed and is ready to go with lines and logos in place.

Cowichan Valley Citizen