Some Penticton public washrooms open for May long weekend

The City of Penticton has announced that some public washrooms will be open for May long weekend.
They say families and residents that plan on visiting parks and beaches this weekend can expect the following public washrooms to be open for use:
- Riverside
- Skaha Lake Park
- Okanagan Lake Park
- 200 Block behind Main St.
- Jubilee
While visiting Penticton’s beaches and parks, the City reminds individuals to ensure gatherings are small, with no congregating between groups. Keep your distance of at least two metres from others, including in parking lots.
In addition, wash or sanitize your hands frequently and upon returning home. As well, dispose of any garbage or recycling in the bins provided.
