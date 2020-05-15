Some Penticton public washrooms open for May long weekend

While visiting local beaches and parks, City reminds public to ensure gatherings are small

The City of Penticton has announced that some public washrooms will be open for May long weekend.

They say families and residents that plan on visiting parks and beaches this weekend can expect the following public washrooms to be open for use:

Riverside

Skaha Lake Park

Okanagan Lake Park

200 Block behind Main St.

Jubilee

While visiting Penticton’s beaches and parks, the City reminds individuals to ensure gatherings are small, with no congregating between groups. Keep your distance of at least two metres from others, including in parking lots.

In addition, wash or sanitize your hands frequently and upon returning home. As well, dispose of any garbage or recycling in the bins provided.

