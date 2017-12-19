Some Parksville Qualicum schools closed Dec. 19 due to power outages

Early dismissal for all other schools, according to SD69 website

School District 69 (Qualicum) has announced that it’s decided to close five area schools Dec. 19 due to power outages.

Those schools are:

• Kwalikum Secondary School

• Arrowview Elementary School

• Errington Elementary School

• Oceanside Elementary School

• Nanoose Bay Elementary School

This is according to an update the school district posted on its website: www.sd69.bc.ca/Pages/default.aspx.

“Parents are being contacted and buses dispatched,” it reads.

Also, all other SD69 sites will be dismissed 2.5 hours early.

“Staff co-ordination will take place at the school/site level to ensure staff are on site until all students are dismissed,” said an email attributed to SD69 superintendent Rollie Koop.

The SD69 update asks that those affected “please check the website regularly for any updates regarding the status of our facilities and transportation services.”

“Parents are also reminded to keep battery operated radios handy, cell phones charged and land line phones plugged in to prepare for power outages. Weather conditions could vary across the district, so we recommend parents exercise their judgement based on their own local circumstances when making the decision whether to send or drive their children to school.”