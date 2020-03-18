Some Langley stores are opening early, just for seniors

In response to COVID-19, elders have an opportunity to shop in peace

Walnut Grove’s Jill Moreno was moved to open her store early for seniors by an internet meme that showed an older woman confronted by empty shelves. (special to Langley Advance Times)

Some Langley stores are beginning to offer seniors-only shopping during the current COVID-19 crisis by opening earlier to allow older customers to avoid crowds .

Moreno’s Market and Deli owner Jill Moreno said she decided to start opening early for seniors after she saw an internet meme that showed an older woman confronted by empty shelves as a result of panic buying.

“She was looking at the grocery shelves, and they were completely empty,” Moreno recalled.

Moreno issued an online invitation to all senior citizens (55-plus) to come in and do their shopping.

“We currently have a lot of stock and we can guarantee a calm peaceful shop without mass lineups and hoarding,” the notice said.

Online reaction was instant and positive, with 50,000 views and 398 shares on the store Facebook page, Moreno reported.

On Tuesday, March 17th, the store at at the corner of 72 Avenue and 200 opened an hour early, at 8 a.m., and about 18 seniors attended.

None were loading up on supplies, though one senior was picking up items for four friends.

“They all had single baskets,” Moreno related.

“It was really quiet.”

She said the seniors seemed “happy” at the chance to shop in peace.

“We are a small store and we cater to local families, and we want to do right by them,” Moreno commented.

In Langley City, Mike’s No Frill store owner Mike Evans was planning to open early for seniors-only shopping, at 8 a.m. this Thursday, March 19th on a trial basis, with plans to continue the practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays deoending on how it turns out.

“We couldn’t do it right away due to manpower [issues],” Evans explained.

The store is located at 5501 204 Street in the Langley Mall.

Shoppers Drug Mart, the cross-Canada chain which operates several stores in Langley, announced it was devoting the first opening hour of shopping to “customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities.”

Some stores were going to open early to accommodate those customers, who were advised to check with their local Shoppers to confirm operating hours.

Galen Weston, the executive chairman of Loblaw Companies, which owns Shoppers and the Loblaw’s chain of grocery stores, made the announcement on Monday.

“We all agree that food and drug stores are essential services, and we must do what we need to in order to keep them operating and serving every community in the days and weeks ahead,” Weston declared.

