Some in, most still deciding on whether to try for Maple Ridge council

Some new names and some old names will be on the list when voters choose who’s going to run Maple Ridge city hall next Oct. 20.

Former councillor Judy Dueck will be trying for a seat, after sitting out the 2014 election because of work commitments. But she’s now retired and wants back on to council.

“I’m running. It’s no secret,” said Dueck on Friday.

She said she’s hearing from people that they want to be consulted about decisions at city hall, whatever the issue. “I think the number of things that I’m hearing from anybody that I speak to is, they really want meaningful consultation,” no matter what the issue.

“They feel like they don’t have a voice.”

Dueck said when she was on council she listened to people, but may not have always agreed. “Treat people with respect. Treat people with kindness, be a good listener and ultimately you’ll make good decisions.”

If past mayor Ernie Daykin decides to run for mayor, Dueck she’ll be supporting him. “I’m most definitely supporting Ernie Daykin.” Daykin though hasn’t formally announced if he’s running to capture what would be a third term as mayor.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school trustee Susan Carr will be seeking a seat on council, announcing that decision several weeks ago. She’s on Maple Ridge’s opioid working group and has advocated for getting Narcan overdose kits into schools.

From among current council, Coun. Corisa Bell has said she’ll be running again, but there will be at least two new faces. Mayor Nicole Read is not running for re-election and neither is Coun. Bob Masse.

Coun. Gordy Robson doesn’t know if he’ll run again and will make that decision in a few months, while Coun. Craig Speirs is considering running for mayor, as is former councillor Mike Morden.

But Coun. Kiersten Duncan said she’ll decide in the next few months and is thinking about going back to university. Coun. Tyler Shymkiw hasn’t indicated if he plans on seeking a second term.

Anita Place Tent City volunteer and advocate Chris Bossley said people have asked her to run but she said it’s unlikely at this point.