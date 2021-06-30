Some CSRD water reservoirs at critical levels, water conservation urged

A person uses a hose to spray water on some plants. (File photo)

People on Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) water systems are being asked to conserve amid B.C.’s ongoing heat wave.

The regional district wants to ensure there is enough water available to fight any potential fires, and says it current water use is straining pumping systems and lowering some water reservoirs to critical levels.

All CSRD water systems are affected; however, the MacArthur Heights and Falkland systems are the most strained.

Residents are asked to abide by sprinkling restrictions, which are in effect until Sept. 15. Watering is allowed between 6 and 10 a.m., and 6 and 10 p.m., with automatic sprinklers allowed to run between 12 and 6 a.m.

Furthermore, sprinkling should only take place on alternating days, with even-numbered houses sprinkling on even dates and odd-numbered houses on odd dates.

People found skirting the restrictions could be fined $50, though the CSRD said consequences would be far greater if there were a house fire or wildfire and not enough water to deal with it effectively.

Residents are also asked to be mindful of their overall water use and to conserve as much as possible.

More information on water conservation and sprinkling restrictions is available here.

