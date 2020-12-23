(Black Press Media files)

Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  News

Nearly 800,000 individuals and families have been approved for the B.C. recovery benefit as of Wednesday (Dec. 23) morning, according to Finance Minister Selina Robinson.

In a post on social media, Robinson said that 291,863 applications from individuals, 34,115 applications from individuals with a child and 228,101 applications from couples and families have been approved. Although the figures appear to add up to 554,079, family applications cover multiple people.

Some of those people had the money deposited in their accounts Wednesday, although many on social media noted that they were being asked to provide extra documentation that could take up to 30 days to review. The benefit has also come under fire for using 2019 tax returns and excluding those who have lost their jobs in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Individuals with a net income of up to $62,500 are eligible for $500, while couples, single parents and families with a net income of up to $125,000 are eligible for $1,000. Reduced amounts are available for those who made up to a net income $87,500 and $175,000, respectively.

For more information, www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/economic-recovery/recovery-benefit.

READ MORE: Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Abbotsford News

