Solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people Saturday in Chilliwack

Discussion will take on themes of reconciliation, climate justice and environmental action

It’s an event in Chilliwack to support Indigenous land defenders on the front lines of the climate fight in B.C.

‘All Eyes on Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Event and Film Screening’ is set for Saturday, Jan. 11 at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack, organized by Indigenous Solidarity Chilliwack.

The event will feature a screening of the new 18-minute film ‘Invasion’ and a discussion on linked themes of reconciliation, climate justice and environmental action.

“It should be deeply disturbing to every one of us, that such blatant violations of rights of the title holders of the Wet’suwet’en Territory is occurring,” said Wayne Froese, one of the organizers with Indigenous Solidarity Chilliwack.

The sovereignty of the Wet’suwet’en people is under attack.

The Wet’suwet’en are a First Nations people who live on the Bulkley River and around Burns Lake, Broman Lake, and Francois Lake in the northwestern Central Interior of British Columbia. The name Wetʼsuwetʼen, means “People of the Wa Dzun Kwuh River or Bulkley River.”

BC Supreme Court granted an injunction Dec. 31 against members of the Wet’suwet’en nation who have been stewarding and protecting their traditional territories from the destruction of multiple pipelines, including Coastal GasLink’s (CGL) liquified natural gas (LNG) pipeline.

Hereditary Chiefs of all five Wet’suwet’en clans have rejected the injunction, which they say criminalizes Anuk ‘nu’at’en (Wet’suwet’en law), and have issued and enforced an eviction of CGL’s workers from the territory. The last CGL contractor was escorted out by Wet’suwet’en Chiefs on Jan. 4.

The new Chilliwack group hopes to engage the community in an exploration of ways to hold the provincial government to account so that they uphold the commitments of UNDRIP.

The All Eyes on Wet’suwet’en solidarity and free film screening event is at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 11 in the Slesse Room at Evergreen Hall, 9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack, on the unceded traditional territory of the Skwah First Nation. Bring a dish to share, or a donation.

