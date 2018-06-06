Solid turnout for Walk to End Abuse

Over 100 people started Sunday with a breakfast featuring music, balloons and an inspirational speech before heading out on a walk to show their support for ending abuse.

Families with young children, retirees, teens, men, women and their pet dogs turned out at the Walk to End Abuse, organized by the South Okanagan Walk to End Abuse.

The guest speaker, Dawn Adamson, a counsellor and abuse survivor, encouraged the crowd to take responsibility for healing from abuse and told the group that some of her most difficult times were after she ended the abuse which began with her being beaten as an infant and carried on with her intimate partner relationship.

She asked the group to raise an arm in response to statements about abuse” “If you have you ever been yelled at, If you have ever been sworn at, if you have ever been had your things taken from you, if you have ever been hit or kicked, if you ever had your finances controlled.”

Many members of the crowd —men, woman, teens and child survivors — responded by keeping their arms lifted.

Holding high a banner with the words End Abuse, the balloon trailing procession walked along Okanagan Lake to Loco Landing, returning to Rotary Park for prize draws and socializing.

“We would especially like to express our thanks to the counsellors and staff for the work they do every day, the volunteers, the team from the Discovery House, and our incredibly generous community sponsors,” said Marni Adams, development advisor for SOWINS.

SOWINS is still accepting donations to support those fleeing and healing from abuse. If you or your company would like to support this community need, please visit www.Sowins.com/Walk , call 250-493-4366 or visit 102-1026 Westminster Ave West.