Solar panels generating electricity for Castlegar City Hall

The City of Castlegar is now generating electricity using solar panels on the rooftop of City Hall.

The new panels, which are visible when travelling along Columbia Avenue, generate 28 kW of electricity, save the city an estimated $2,600 a year, and reduce emissions. This project supports Castlegar’s Official Community Plan which includes improving energy efficiency at municipal facilities and a movement toward self-reliant community energy needs and renewable energy generation.

This $100,000 project was made possible through the Columbia Basin Trust’s Energy Sustainability Grants and BC Solar Now’s contribution and mandate to engage British Columbians in a global shift to renewable energy by allowing people to experience solar power first hand.

PREVIOUS: Castlegar City Hall gets energized

“Our Council is so happy these panels are installed and operational,” says Mayor Bruno Tassone. “We are excited to be demonstrating innovation and sustainable solutions that reduce our carbon footprint and save money.”

The city has completed other energy efficient upgrades in recent years including retrofitting streetlights to programmable LED lights and installing variable frequency drives to reduce power consumption at the sewer treatment plant.