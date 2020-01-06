Soft opening for new Chemainus library next Monday, Jan. 13

Public invited to come and check out all the amenities and features of the building

The Vancouver Island Regional Library logo has been affixed to the new building and the Chemainus library is ready for opening next Monday, Jan. 13. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The shelves are stocked, the paint is dry, computers are hooked up and the doors to Chemainus’ new library are ready to be opened to the public next Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

“This is an exciting day for North Cowichan library lovers,” noted Rosemary Bonanno, Vancouver Island Regional Library’s executive director. “With this new library, downtown Chemainus now has a state-of-the-art space where people can pursue their passions, conduct business meetings, settle in for a quiet read, meet with friends, attend thought-provoking programs, help their kids learn and grow and feel more connected to their community.”

The West Coast-inspired design and abundance of natural light at the branch will offer numerous features and amenities.

Next Monday is a soft opening for the branch to address any challenges and to ensure all spaces and amenities are at optimal levels.

Grand opening celebrations will be on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. There will be speeches, tours, an official ribbon-cutting, cake, entertainment and more at that time.

More information, including invitations to the community, will be provided in the coming weeks.

There will be extended hours of operation for the branch, seven days a week. It will be open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.