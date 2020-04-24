Soda Creek Road impacted by spring flooding

The trouble spot is about 15 kilometres from Williams Lake

Soda Creek Road is closed due to a washout at kilometre 115 kilometre mark. (Good Neil photo)

DriveBC is reporting Soda Creek Road is down to single lane alternating traffic about 15 kilometres from Williams Lake as of Friday, April 24.

The website notes the partial closure is due to ‘shoulder erosion.’

A photograph of the area would suggest the road may actually be closed.

Read More: MOTI ‘triaging’ more than 100 road washouts in Cariboo region due to recent flooding

The Tribune is trying to confirm the status of the road.

The Soda Creek Road area has had erosion/flooding troubles due since it was heavily impacted by the 2017 White Lake fire.

