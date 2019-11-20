Sod turned for Evergreen Acres expansion project in Clearwater

The Evergreen Acres Seniors Housing Society (EASHS) held the sod turning for its expansion project on Nov. 15. Pictured (l-r): Pearl McAloney, chair of EASHS, Selina Robinson, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing, Ken Kjenstad, chair of the Wells Gray Community Forest, Mayor Merlin Blackwell, and former mayor of Clearwater, John Harwood. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

The Evergreen Acres Senior Housing Society (EASHS) held the sod turning for its expansion project, with representatives from EASHS, local dignitaries and Selina Robinson, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing, all picking up shovels for the occasion.

Despite cold rain, a large crowd showed up for the Nov. 15 event, which began with a blessing of the land from Mona Jules and Margaret Joseph of Simpcw First Nation.

Upon completion, the expanded facility will offer 20 new rental homes for seniors in need of housing that will be close to public transit, the nearby medical clinic, and the shopping centre.

Robinson touched on the importance of seniors being able to afford to stay in their home communities.

“We all need to do our part to make sure people can find a home that meets their needs, and that they can afford, in the community where they have connections, relationships and where they’ve had a life,” she said.

“With these new homes, seniors in Clearwater will have the opportunity that everyone deserves — to stay in their community, close to their friends and family, close to the community that makes this a home.”

The Province’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund is pitching in $2 million toward the expansion.

Other major funding partners include the Wells Gray Community Forest Society, which donated $1,050,000, and the District of Clearwater, which contributed about $80,000 through in-kind donations for development fees.