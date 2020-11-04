Socially-distancing Santa Claus at Chilliwack Cottonwood Mall this Christmas

The pandemic continues to turn things upside down, and Christmas is next to feel the weirdness

Santa Claus says hello to one of the younger children who lined up to meet him during the 2019 Christmas season at Cottonwood Mall. Things will look and feel different during the 2020 Christmas season, with Santa visiting children in a socially-distanced way. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

With a strange and unique Halloween behind us, it’s time to consider how bizarre the Christmas season might be.

An Instagram post by Cottonwood Mall Tuesday afternoon provided an early glimpse at how things will look and feel different.

Yes, the mall confirmed Santa Claus will be making his customary appearances starting Nov. 28.

But COVID will have a say in how that goes.

It looks like it won’t be the usual ‘sitting on Santa’s lap’ scenario.

“Santa will be here, and your children will be able to talk to him in person,” the Instagram post explained. “However, we will be doing safe visits that are socially-distanced to help ensure both Santa, and your children’s safety.”

In another nod to the pandemic, there will be no long lineup to see the big guy.

“All Santa visits will require a reservation,” the post noted. “We will not be allowing any drop-in visits this year.”

