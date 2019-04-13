Social media bomb scare targets MEMMS

Three youths were taken in custody by Kitimat RCMP after bomb threats were posted to social media on Monday morning.

RCMP media relations officer Cst. Kurtis Fink said police were notified by Mount Elizabeth Secondary School that images had been posted to social media suggesting the threat of a possible bomb at the school.

Fink said police along with school facilitators, Coast Mountain School District advisors, the RCMP Regional Explosives Unit and RCMP Explosives Dog Unit reviewed the text and images.

“With the information available, the school district and police jointly determined that the evacuation of the school was not required at this time. The other area schools were also advised of the threat,” said Fink.

He said shortly after receiving the images, police located and placed three youths who were taken into custody.

“Police will not be releasing the names of the youth nor matters that led to their arrests,” said Fink. “The RCMP treat threats towards schools and youth with the highest priority and the incident remains under investigation. Students and teachers can expect an increased police presence at all schools.”

He urged parents to contact police if their children become aware of threats being made on social media.

“That needs to be conveyed to police immediately – directly by the student, or through parents or teachers, or a trusted adult,” said Fink.

Coast Mountain School District replied to the Northern Sentinel with a letter that was sent to parents by school principal Geraldine Lawlor.

In the letter Lawlor said the school immediately activated its multidisciplinary violence threat risk assessment process which involves police and other key community partners.

“The threat was determined to be low risk and steps were immediately taken to address the concern and ensure appropriate supports were in place for all concerned,” said Lawlor in the letter.

“Multiple rumours and misinformation about the incident are continuing to circulate and are creating some uncertainty at the school. I want to assure you that all staff and students are safe.”

She said the school takes every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff and we take any reported act of violence very seriously.

“Police continue to work closely with us as we respond to this incident.

She invited parents to contact the school directly if they had any concerns.

