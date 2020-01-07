Social enterprises eligible for $100,000 through Prince George Community Foundation

Organizations in northern B.C., Haida Gwaii and the Cariboo are eligible to receive funds through PGCF

This investment is part of a national initiative led by Community Foundations of Canada and funded by the government of Canada, which will provide $18.5 million across Canada to seed and grow social enterprise. (File photo)

If you are an organization that is working for the good of people across northern B.C., the Cariboo and Haida Gwaii, you have the opportunity to access up to $100,000 in non-repayable capital.

The Prince George Community Foundation (PGCF) is offering eligible organizations with funds through their Investment Readiness Program (IRP), as per a Jan. 7 news release.

“PGCF is excited to see the difference IRP can make in social enterprises across northern B.C. This program will help successful applicants grow their impact even more,” says Mindy Stroet, director of development with PGCF.

Applications for the Investment Readiness Program should be submitted by Feb. 10, 2020, through the program’s website — www.communityfoundation.ca. Additonal application periods will open later in the year as well.

IRP is open to a diverse range of organizations, stated the release, adding that businesses including charities, non-profits, co-ops and for-profit social enterprises are eligible for funding.

The program can provide $10,000 to $100,000 in non-repayable capital to design, plan, measure and scale social enterprises in order to get ready to accept investment.

“Business isn’t just about the bottom line,” says Andrew Chunilall, CEO of Community Foundations of Canada, a national partners of IRP.

“It can be a source for good and a catalyst for social and environmental change in communities across Canada. We are honored to support social enterprises across Canada in building a better world,” he added.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com