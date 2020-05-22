It’s that time of year again when the bears are out and about. Be ‘bear smart’ if you live in a rural area, and especially so if you plan on heading to the backcountry – be prepared. This is also a good time to make sure you do not leave any bear attractants such as garbage, barbecues, or pet food outside. (Jill Hayward photo)
Social distancing from a bear’s point of view
It's that time of year again when the bears are out and about. Be 'bear smart' if you live in a rural area, and especially so if you plan on heading to the backcountry - be prepared. This is also a good time to make sure you do not leave any bear attractants such as garbage, barbecues, or pet food outside. (Jill Hayward photo)
It’s that time of year again when the bears are out and about. Be ‘bear smart’ if you live in a rural area, and especially so if you plan on heading to the backcountry – be prepared. This is also a good time to make sure you do not leave any bear attractants such as garbage, barbecues, or pet food outside. (Jill Hayward photo)
By Jill Hayward
Barriere Star Journal