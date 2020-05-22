It’s that time of year again when the bears are out and about. Be ‘bear smart’ if you live in a rural area, and especially so if you plan on heading to the backcountry – be prepared. This is also a good time to make sure you do not leave any bear attractants such as garbage, barbecues, or pet food outside. (Jill Hayward photo)

Social distancing from a bear’s point of view

