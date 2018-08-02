So, you want to run for council?

An info session was held at city hall on Wednesday, Aug. 1, where chief election officer Carolyn Mushata gave a presentation on how to run for Sooke Council. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

So you think you have what it takes to be the next Sooke council member? Last night council wannabees found out what is expected of them to become one.

An info session was held at Municipal Hall, where chief election officer Carolyn Mushata gave a presentation on how to run for Sooke council.

Twelve people attended the meeting, and were walked through what the election process would be like.

Candidates must be 18 years old or older to run for council, as well as be a Canadian citizen, and a B.C. resident for at least six months before the election. Candidates do not have to live in the area that they are running for council, so for example, someone could live in Langford and still run for Sooke council.

Those who wish to run have to fill out an election package, as well as have at least two electors nominate them.

During the campaign, a candidate has a campaign budget of about $6,980 for a councillor position, and $13,950 for the mayor position. There are no limits as to how much a person campaigns, as long as it stayed within the financial budget and does not violate the rules.

The group also learned about offences and penalties when campaigning, financial requirements, the amount of hours that is expected of a council member, and what their role will look like should they be elected.

Voting day is on Oct. 20, and on that day candidates or any of their supporters, must not do any form of campaigning, including using social media or signage, wearing pins, or anything that might sway a voter. Candidates also must not be present during the voting. The voting process will run for 12 hours.

To learn more about the expectations of a Sooke councillor, please go online to the District of Sooke website.

