Snuneymuxw First Nation advises members after positive COVID-19 case

The Snuneymuxw First Nation is notifying members of the First Nation that a community member has caught COVID-19.

The First Nation posted a letter on social media dated Dec. 30, signed by Chief Mike Wyse and addressed to Snuneymuxw, saying the individual who tested positive is isolating and is being supported by Snuneymuxw staff.

The letter notes that the First Nation is aware of only one COVID-19 case in the community and says health officials have conducted contact tracing.

“Our goal is to contain the transmission as much as possible, but if more cases are confirmed … then our nation will automatically enforce other emergency measures such as perimeter security to prevent entrance into our community,” the letter notes, adding that activation of the Snuneymuxw emergency operations centre and a shelter-in-place order are other possible safety measures.

Wyse asked Snuneymuxw members to do everything they can to protect themselves and loved ones, and asked them not to attend gatherings or New Year’s Eve parties or visit other households.

“It is important that we come together as a community and be kind to one another. What we are experiencing is nobody’s fault. We are resilient people and strong as a nation,” the letter adds.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 683 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since yesterday, with 11 of those cases on Vancouver Island. Island Health reported yesterday that there were 79 active COVID-19 cases on the Island, with 17 of those cases on the central Island.

