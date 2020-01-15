Snowy windshields can cost drivers $109 in fines

Saanich police are reminding drivers that if they don’t clear their windshields, they can face a fine of up to $109.
As snowstorms continue to blast the Island with uncharacteristic amounts snow, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, slow down and ensure that they can see out their windows.
Took 59 seconds to clear the snow from this car that's been sitting all day. New PR ðŸ… No special courses or training required. Can someone do it quicker? #wintervisibility #yyjsnow #clearthatsnow pic.twitter.com/f2SvMHbXOL
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 14, 2020
According to the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, legally, drivers must remove all snow, ice and condensation from their windshields before hitting the road. Failure to do so can result in a ticket.
The fine for driving with an obstructed view is hefty, but Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department, says the risks to the driver and other road users far outweigh the cost.
He referenced a “completely preventable” incident in December 2019 where a driver rear-ended a stopped police cruiser because their windshield was covered in ice and condensation. The officer sustained minor injuries and had to stay home to recover.
Anastasiades pointed out that it took him less than a minute to clear all the snow off a police cruiser on Tuesday – a personal best.
“It doesn’t take long to clear the windows and lights on your vehicle,” he said, “Proactive steps to contribute to safer roads.”
Police recommend planning ahead and keeping an ice scraper, squeegee, and towel in the car.
