Snowy weather on the way: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across the Southern Interior this week.

On Tuesday a deepening Pacific low pressure system will track up and across northern Washington state. This system will combine plentiful moisture with cool northerly winds near the surface. The result will be heavy snow starting tonight and continuing through Wednesday morning for most communities in the southwestern Interior and Kootenays.

Storm total snowfall amounts will range from 15 to 25 cm with the highest amounts falling near the U.S. border.

Some regions in the Kootenays may get more than 25 cm from this storm. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Boundary, West Kootenay and Elk Valley.

A break in the weather is forecast later Wednesday before an Arctic front sweeps through on Thursday. The Arctic front will bring a few flurries and, more noticeably, colder air to the southern interior for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop to between minus 10 and minus 15; daytime maximums will be several degrees below zero.

Mainroad Communications also says that heavy snow is expected throughout Wednesday.

“During the snowfall period temperatures will be dropping and winds picking up so limited visibility due to blowing snow is likely,” said Mainroads. “By Saturday, this system will have passed bringing temperatures in the -15C to -25C range with the colder temperatures in the Elk Valley region. Winds will drop off but wind chill remains a hazard.

“Holiday travelers and commuters should be prepared for severe winter conditions and leave plently of extra time. As always, before you drive, visit the Drive BC website for the current road conditions and allow for some extra time to reach your destination.”