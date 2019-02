Temperature to reach -10 C with windchill overnight

A windchill of -10 C was forecasted by Environment Canada for Sunday night as snowfall continued.

DriveBC reported limited visibility on the highways, and a chain-up was in effect on Strathcona Parkway. No major incidents were reported by early Sunday evening on the roads, despite slippery conditions.

