Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Crews are working around the clocks to keep the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway clear for morning commuters. (Drive BC traffic camera)

The first significant snowfall of 2020 to hit Greater Victoria is impacting commuters of all kinds Monday morning, with snowy, icy conditions on roads from Oak Bay to Sooke.

Strong arctic outflow winds from the Lower Mainland are colliding with the Southern Gulf Islands to produce “heavy bands of snow,” according to Environment Canada.

Parts of the region experienced up to 15 centimetres Sunday, with snow accumulating overnight on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Goldstream Provincial Park and Mill Bay. Victoria saw 2.5 cm of snowfall Sunday evening, but the flurries have continued overnight and up to five cm more is predicted to fall on Tuesday.

Drive BC warns many Greater Victoria roads will be “slushy with slippery sections,” including the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal.

BC Transit is alerting passengers that current weather and road conditions may cause delays, detours and cancellations. None of the region’s school districts have cancelled classes. Schools in the Greater Victoria School District, Sooke School District and Saanich School District remain open.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria.

Local police departments are reminding drivers and commuters to take their time in winter conditions and properly clear snow and ice from vehicles before heading out on the roads.

In addition to icy conditions, our streets will be filled with thrilled kids. Sliding cars & excited kids can be a dangerous mix so pls go extra slowly.ðŸ– Looking forward to taking my kids sledding tomorrow after school. Nothing like a crazy carpet on muddy wet grass. ðŸ˜‰ #yyj pic.twitter.com/pJ7uVCUb7H — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 13, 2020

Please take extra time on our roads this morning. Expect slippery conditions #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/6s9jyAEd6S — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 13, 2020

