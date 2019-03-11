Snowmobiles seized, investigation underway for riding in area closed to protect caribou

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

Two snowmobiles were seized by the BC Conservation Officer service Sunday, March 10 after the riders were observed operating in an area closed for caribou habitat protection. BC Conservation Officer service photo

Conservation officers seized two snowmobiles Sunday, March 10 near Likely, B.C.

The BC Conservation Office noted in a tweet that two men are being investigated for offences under the Wildlife Act and Off Road Vehicle Act after they were observed operating in an area closed to protect caribou.

BCCO’s have seized 2 snowmobiles near Likely BC. 2 males are being investigated for offences under the Wildlife Act and Off Road vehicle Act after they were observed operating in an area closed to protect caribou on March 10th #caribou #cariboo pic.twitter.com/JatH7DPz56 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) March 11, 2019

Officers have been doing aerial patrols through the winter in the region to ensure compliance of protected areas.

