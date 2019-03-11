Snowmobiles seized, investigation underway for riding in area closed to protect caribou

Conservation officers seized two snowmobiles Sunday, March 10 near Likely, B.C.
The BC Conservation Office noted in a tweet that two men are being investigated for offences under the Wildlife Act and Off Road Vehicle Act after they were observed operating in an area closed to protect caribou.
Officers have been doing aerial patrols through the winter in the region to ensure compliance of protected areas.
