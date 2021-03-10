Snowmobiles and railway tracks, a dangerous combination

Last year in North America, there were over 3,400 collisions with trains, resulting in over 2,200 serious injuries or fatalities. During the month of March CN Police officers are actively spreading a rail safety message throughout B.C. regarding snowmobiles and railway tracks.

CN is advising snowmobilers that riding along or on railway tracks, or taking a shortcut across tracks is not only illegal, it can be fatal.

“Rail safety is a core value at CN, and CN Police want to be a part of the effort to minimize the risk of incidents related to the use of snowmobiles,” advised a Mar. 1 press release from the organization.

Riding a snowmobile is a great way to enjoy British Columbia outdoors when done safely. However, CN is advising people to remember that snowmobiles and railway tracks are not a good combination. Railway yards, tracks, tunnels and bridges are private property. Riding along or on railway tracks, or taking a shortcut across tracks is not only illegal, it can be fatal. CN Police will be on patrol throughout the province and are sending a strong safety reminder not to trespass on railway tracks or property.

“Safety is a core value at CN and we want to take every opportunity to raise awareness on safe behaviour around rail,” said Constable Peter Talvio, CN Police Canada. “It is our job to make sure that British Columbians know that snowmobiles and railway tracks are not a good combination. It is important for CN Police officers to engage the population on the dangers related to a railway incident. We want everyone to Be Rail Smart: Stop. Look. Listen. Live.”

Here are some tips on how to stay safe near a railway:

* Use designated railway crossings.

* Slow down, look both ways and listen for approaching trains; proceed only if it is safe to do so.

* Stay off the tracks, trespassing on railway property is both dangerous and illegal.

* Use approved trails, do not use railway tracks.

* Keep in mind that trains can overhang the tracks by as much as one metre on each side.

* Stalls or stuck vehicles must be left behind. Once safe, immediately notify emergency responders by calling 911.

* Be rail-smart while snowmobiling: ‘Stop. Look. Listen. Live’.

For additional safety tips or other information regarding rail safety or CN Police, go to: https://www.cn.ca/en/safety/cn-police-service/