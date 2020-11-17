Snowfall warnings remain in effect throughout evening for Bulkley Valley

Before tapering off overnight, 20 centimetres expected to fall, icy conditions from Witset to Telkwa

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District throughout the evening and is supposed to dump 20 centimetres of snow before tapering off overnight.

No major collisions have yet been reported for the Smithers area, but Drive BC is reporting compact snow between Station Rd W and Wakefield Rd for 67.3 km from one kilometre west of Witset (Moricetown) to 16 kilometres east of Telkwa.

Drivers are advised to avoid travel if possible be careful if not.

The snow began early this morning (Nov. 17) and intensified through the day creating hazardous conditions at times.

